Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.28 Million Position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGOV. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000.

IGOV traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,114. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

