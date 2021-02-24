Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,142,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,839 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,851,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after acquiring an additional 745,226 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,506,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,291,000 after purchasing an additional 718,852 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,871,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,409,000 after purchasing an additional 505,034 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.64. The stock had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,263. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

