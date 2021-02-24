Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 9,143 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 664,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $33,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,082,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,575,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Shares of VNLA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.