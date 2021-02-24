Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ping Identity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.56.

PING opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -448.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock worth $139,111,893 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after purchasing an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at about $2,021,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

