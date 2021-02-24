Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBAY stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total value of $45,746.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock worth $757,805 in the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

