Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 5,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.15.

NYSE LMT opened at $345.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $424.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

