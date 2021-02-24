Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after buying an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 144.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 621,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.3% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 674,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 231,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,873.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 224,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,543,000 after purchasing an additional 217,376 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,386. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $365.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average is $312.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $831,792. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

