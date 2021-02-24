Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,720 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,082,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,216,327,000 after acquiring an additional 306,226 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,379,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,622,000 after buying an additional 194,119 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,546 shares of company stock worth $1,956,294. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.03. The stock had a trading volume of 55,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,715. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $84.41.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

