PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.86

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.86 and last traded at C$2.84, with a volume of 9613 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHX shares. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Atb Cap Markets raised PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

The firm has a market cap of C$145.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.94.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

