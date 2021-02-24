Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 109,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,796,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $136.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

