Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives $53.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PHAT. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David A. Socks sold 31,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $1,494,628.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $318,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,995 shares of company stock worth $5,876,225 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHAT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,938,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,396,000 after purchasing an additional 369,640 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,224,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,814,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,216,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. 28,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,438. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $64.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.32.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

