Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

Shares of Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04), but opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,053,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.86. The firm has a market cap of £21.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Bogd Block IV and Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 50,000 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 10,340 square kilometers in Mongolia.

