Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases New Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,967,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,909,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after acquiring an additional 724,288 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,520,000 after acquiring an additional 83,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 9.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

Humana stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,793. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.78. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

