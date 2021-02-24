Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,171,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $59.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.