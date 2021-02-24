Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 179 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.62. 649,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,071,879. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

