Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Pental’s previous interim dividend of $0.007.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.38.
