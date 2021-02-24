Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.79

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.79 and last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

