Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.79

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.79 and last traded at $67.65, with a volume of 286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 38.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Penske Automotive Group Company Profile (NYSE:PAG)
Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.
