Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $66.29 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.38. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 58,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $631,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $15,336,000. BP PLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 171,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 31,894 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the period. 38.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

