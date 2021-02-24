PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report sales of $181.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.30 million and the highest is $185.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of -$506.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $701.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $730.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $700.15 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $736.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMT. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PMT opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

