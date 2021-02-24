Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich Purchases 1,200 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, for a total transaction of $27,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,690.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PWOD opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $168.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.68. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $32.58.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.04 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 8.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.