Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.93 EPS

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $74.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 80.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 38,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PEB shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.