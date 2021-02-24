PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.38

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.38 and last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 7022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.69.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other news, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,532 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PDC Energy by 77.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

