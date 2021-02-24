Paytomat Market Cap Hits $223,350.66 (PTI)

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Paytomat coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Paytomat has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. Paytomat has a market cap of $223,350.66 and $1,804.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $249.85 or 0.00505460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00069268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00082747 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00057879 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.67 or 0.00488905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Buying and Selling Paytomat

Paytomat can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

