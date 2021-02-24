PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 4.4% of Madison Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $16,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares in the company, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,189 shares of company stock valued at $16,453,133. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

PYPL stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $266.32. 363,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,818,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.64. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a market cap of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

