PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Trading Up 21.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) were up 21.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $9.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAVmed traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 12,870,468 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 4,408,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of PAVmed in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $704,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PAVmed by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 89,464 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PAVmed during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PAVmed by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,848,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 79,566 shares during the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $320.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

About PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

