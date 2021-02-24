PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.43–0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.68. PAVmed also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to -0.12–0.12 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on PAVmed from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on PAVmed in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PAVmed stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. PAVmed has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.63.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06).

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube.

