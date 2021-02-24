Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PKIUF. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Parkland from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Parkland from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Parkland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PKIUF opened at $30.24 on Friday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $35.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average is $29.70.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.