PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $105.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. PAR Technology traded as high as $89.89 and last traded at $87.25, with a volume of 929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.32.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PAR Technology by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in PAR Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day moving average is $52.72.

About PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

