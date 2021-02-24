Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $420.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $305.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $371.18.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $377.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $125.47 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $372.78 and its 200 day moving average is $297.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 299,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,261 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

