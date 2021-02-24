Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.93. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.