Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

NASDAQ PCRX traded up $2.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.66. 12,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,802. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $79.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

