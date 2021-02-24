Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PBM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at C$0.12, but opened at C$0.15. Pacific Bay Minerals shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 478.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

About Pacific Bay Minerals (CVE:PBM)

Pacific Bay Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, bismuth, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Haskins-Reed property located in the Cassiar Mining District of North Central British Columbia; the Weaver Lake property situated in the New Westminster Mining Division of British Columbia; and the Wheaton Creek property located in the Stikine Mining Division of British Columbia.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Bay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Bay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.