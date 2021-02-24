Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Oxford Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Instruments (OXINF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.