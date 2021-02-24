Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Shares Gap Down to $1,818.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,818 ($23.75), but opened at GBX 1,750 ($22.86). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,838 ($24.01), with a volume of 47,273 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,415.83 ($18.50).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,968.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,785.08. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

