Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $221.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.41 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

ORCC stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,908. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

