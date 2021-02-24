Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00 to $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.46. Owens & Minor also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.00-3.50 EPS.

OMI stock traded up $9.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.08. 398,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,679. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $31.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.35.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.11 per share, with a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

