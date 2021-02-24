Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Raised to $110.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $98.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the stock’s previous close.

OSTK has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSTK opened at $88.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 419.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.15.

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $183,136.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,763.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,862 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

