Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OUT opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. Outfront Media has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.89.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

