Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (LON:CAPE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $370.29

Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc (LON:CAPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 370.29 ($4.84) and traded as high as GBX 380.05 ($4.97). Ossiam Shiller Barclays Cape Europe Sector Value TR UCITS ETF 1C EUR Acc shares last traded at GBX 380.05 ($4.97), with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 338.90.

