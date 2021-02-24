Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $104.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.81.

NYSE OSK opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a 52 week low of $46.72 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.09.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

