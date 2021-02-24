Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stake Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,533,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $562,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 766.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

OSK stock opened at $109.62 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $46.72 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

