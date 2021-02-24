Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock opened at $16.83 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

