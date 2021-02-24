Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) Insider Purchases £2,600 in Stock

Orosur Mining Inc. (LON:OMI) insider Louis Emmanuel Castro purchased 10,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £2,600 ($3,396.92).

Louis Emmanuel Castro also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orosur Mining alerts:

On Wednesday, January 27th, Louis Emmanuel Castro acquired 13,000 shares of Orosur Mining stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £3,770 ($4,925.53).

OMI traded up GBX 0.38 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 24.88 ($0.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,774,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,637. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 26.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 19.70. Orosur Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 45.99 ($0.60). The stock has a market cap of £46.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.08.

Orosur Mining Inc explores, develops, and produces gold projects in South America. Its flagship project is the AnzÃ¡ exploration gold project covering an area of 231 square kilometers located in the Middle Cauca Belt in Antioquia, Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Orosur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orosur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.