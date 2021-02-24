Origo Trading Down 17.6% This Week (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Origo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Origo has a market cap of $4.78 million and $1.75 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Origo has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00055791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.62 or 0.00768310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00033637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060582 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,322.50 or 0.04700481 BTC.

Origo Coin Profile

Origo is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 coins. Origo’s official website is origo.network . The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

