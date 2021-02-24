Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after acquiring an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after acquiring an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $66,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $92.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.33.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,582 shares in the company, valued at $5,212,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,721 shares of company stock valued at $28,590,380. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

