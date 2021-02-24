Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,246 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,715.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $85.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.