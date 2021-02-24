Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 72.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,322,000. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 747,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,912,000 after acquiring an additional 170,103 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $202.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.68 and its 200 day moving average is $161.86.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

