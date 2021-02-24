Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 568.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 631,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,048,000 after buying an additional 536,678 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 958,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,395,000 after purchasing an additional 519,161 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,363,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,757,000 after purchasing an additional 424,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,794,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,965,000 after purchasing an additional 315,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $575,565,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.90 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,946 shares of company stock valued at $22,269,990 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.