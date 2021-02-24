Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.47% from the company’s current price.

ORA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.21 ($15.54).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.79 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.82 and a 200 day moving average of €9.74. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

