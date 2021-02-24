OptiNose (OPTN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect OptiNose to post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of OptiNose stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 38,591 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $155,521.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 395,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,192.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 23,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $94,447.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,511.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,497 shares of company stock valued at $429,534. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

